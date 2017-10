Most any vegetarian will tell you that by and large, living a meat-free lifestyle is pretty easy, but occasionally you run out of new foods to try. Tonight Chef Winnie Stein of the vegetarian Moosewood Restaurant will present some ideas for healthy dishesmany made with free, local ingredientsat a 7 p.m. cooking demonstration at the Public Market. Proceeds from tickets, which are $45, go toward Prevent Child Abuse America.