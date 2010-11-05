Chelsea Handler w/ Chris Franjola

Cable has at best a mixed record with late-night talk shows, but the E! network created a genuine star when it premiered Chelsea Handler’s “Chelsea Lately” in 2007. Breaking from the traditional talk-show format, the show pairs Handler with a panel of comedians and B-list actors to discuss pop-culture happenings. Off the set, Handler’s stand-up routines are more autobiographical than her catty talk show, with an emphasis on embarrassing tales usually involving men, alcohol, public humiliation or some combination of the three. In March, Handler published her third book, Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang .