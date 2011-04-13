My Chemical Romance w/ Neon Trees

Veering greatly from their beginnings as a hardcore emo band, New Jersey's My Chemical Romance has gone glam on recent albums, creating arena-minded alt-rock epics little like anything else on modern-rock radio. The band's latest concept album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys , continues in the spirit of 2006's lofty theatrical Queen homage The Black Parade . The new album plays a bit like a sci-fi musical, with defiant rock anthems and righteous, anti-corporate lyrics. Openers Neon Trees play danceable pop-rock in the vein of The Killers.