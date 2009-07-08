Cherry Pie formed in 1999 as a tribute to ’80s hair-metal bands, honoring not only the music of the era but also the decadent styles, from the big hair to the sleazy, skin-showing outfitsoften the band is even accompanied by an over-the-top light show, too. With the renewed nostalgia for hair metal, Cherry Pie has become a popular draw around the state, covering rowdy old hits and earnest power ballads like Winger’s “Can’t Get Enuff,” Quiet Riot’s “Cum on Feel the Noize” and Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” and Motley Crue’s “Girls, Girls, Girls.” They’re the next best thing to seeing an actual Cinderella or Ratt concert.