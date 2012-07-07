Every studio album from the Chicago-based hard rock trio Chevelle have landed top 20 spots on the Billboard 200. Pete Loeffler's distinct vocal grit and heavy, 3/4 time guitar riffs make Chevelle instantly recognizable among other rock outfits. He and his brother, drummer Pete Loeffler,have kept the band together through several bassist changes to create successful tracks like the eerie “Send The Pain Below” and “The Red” from 2002's <i>Wonder What's Next</i>, and the even heavier “The Clincher” and “Vitamin R (Leading Us Along)” from 2004's <i>This Type of Thinking (Could Do Us In)</i>. Their only album to hit #1 on both the Alternative and Hard Rock charts, 2009's <i>Sci-Fi Crimes</i>, was the least praised by their longtime fans thanks to monotonous singles like “Shameful Metaphors” and “Jars.” However, Chevelle returned to their signature sound on 2011's <i>Hats Off To The Bull</i> with tracks like the Incubus-echoing “Face To The Floor.” <P>