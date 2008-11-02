Bringing the flair of Broadway and Tin Pan Alley jazz to classic rock, Chicago lit up AM radio in the ’70s with zippy, horn-laden jams like “Saturday In The Park” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is.” After four decades together, the group, which headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Riverside Theater tonight, is still touring without having ever taken a hiatus, and many of its original members remain, including its principle songwritersthe major exception, of course, is singer Peter Cetera, who left for a solo career way back in 1985. How’d that work out for him?