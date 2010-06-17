As a solo artist and as a player for Miles Davis in the 1960s, pianist and composer Chick Corea was instrumental in shaping the sound of electric jazz fusion, though in the decades since the ’70s he’s increasingly dabbled in acoustic settings. Corea’s latest group, the Chick Corea Freedom Band, reunites him with many of the players he’s crossed paths with over his career, including alto saxophonist Kenny Garrett (an alum of Davis’ later lineups) and 85-year-old drummer Roy Haynes, who before joining the group had last played with Corea on the pianist’s landmark 1968 album Now He Sings, Now He Sobs .