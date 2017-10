Chief is not, as the band boasts on its Myspace page, "the greatest rock band in the world," but the claim is very much in keeping with the band's '70s and '80s cock-rock aesthetic. On their debut EP, the band gleefully channels Dio and the Blue Oyster Cult, never quite letting the listener know whether they mean to be taken seriously or not. Tonight the group, which is led by local music scene vet Chris Tishler, plays a 9 p.m. show at Club Garibaldi.