For those who want to get a jump on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, The Chieftains will play an 8 p.m. concert at the Pabst Theater tonight. Far and away the most popular Irish folk act, at least to American audiences, this long-running Dublin group popularized traditional Celtic music in part through their collaborations with rock and pop artists like Van Morrison, Mick Jagger, Roger Daltrey and Lyle Lovett. After over 40 years performing together, the Chieftains are still a top-shelf touring act, and they perform their ethereal, largely instrumental Celtic pastiche to eager ears around the world.