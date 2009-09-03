Acclaimed Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron followed up his unlikely contribution to the Harry Potter franchise, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban , with yet another 180-degree turn, the 2006 science-fiction drama Children of Men . The stark film imagines a world where an outbreak of infertility is set to render humans extinct, and corrupt, violent governments are only expediting that process. Clive Owen plays a British man who puts his life on the line to protect an African refugee who has somehow become pregnant. The UWM Union Theatre screens this film for free as part of its series of dystopian sci-fi films tonight at 7 p.m.