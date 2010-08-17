Chill on the Hill: 5 Card Studs

Headlining Bay View’s Chill on the Hill concert series tonight are the 5 Card Studs, a kitschy, Las Vegas-styled revue that performs over-the-top, swinging covers of pop and rock songs. They put a particular emphasis on the AM Gold hits of the ’60s and ’70s, covering brass-laden hits from Engelbert Humperdink, The Spinners, Neil Diamond and, of course, Tom Jones. Their song book has grown each year, as they’ve added more and more old favorites. At this point, the boys cover most every hit from the disco era worth covering.