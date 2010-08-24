Chill on the Hill: Decibully and Juniper Tar

The penultimate concert in the 2010 season of Bay View’s outdoor Chill on the Hill concert series pairs two excellent Milwaukee bands that deconstruct Americana and rebuild it in their own image. Last year Decibully released World Travels Fast , a lush pastiche of achy dirges, lovely squalls and redemptive fanfares that unfolds like mid-afternoon thunderstorms over Lake Michigan viewed from a safe distance. Juniper Tar is the more conventionally roots-minded of the two acts, but they skirt tradition by injecting their dreamy, harmony-laden folk-rock songs with a hearty dose of volume, courtesy of three guitarists who play off each other in dazzling fashion.