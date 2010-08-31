Chill on the Hill: Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound

Although Paul Cebar is synonymous with Milwaukee (for years his band was even named “The Milwaukeeans”), part of his local appeal is that his music sounds nothing like anything us from our chilly Midwestern city. Cebar instead taps the sounds of the southsteamy, New Orleans-inspired R&B and shades of tropical world music. Cebar’s latest album is a solo acoustic affair, One Little Light On , but tonight he plays Bay View’s Humbolt Park with Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, essentially a reconfigured version of The Milwaukeeans. The show is the last on the 2010 Chill on the Hill concert season.