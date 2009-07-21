Chill on the Hill: Sue DaBaco and Wise Fools

Singer/songwriter Sue DaBaco spent 15 years in Chicago’s competitive electric blues scene before fronting her own Milwaukee-area blues power trio, Wise Fools. The group nods to electric blues and psychedelic-rock pioneers like Stevie Ray Vaughn, Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt and, of course, Jimi Hendrix, whose standard “Voodoo Chile” is a staple of their live shows and appears on their 2007 album, Voodoo Juice . The band plays for free tonight as part of Bay View’s Chill on the Hill concert series.