Chill on the Hill: Swing Nouveau

Formed in 1997, Swing Nouveau has outlasted the popular swing revival that spawned them. After over a decade, this 15-piece ensemble still reigns as Milwaukee’s kings of big-band swing, reviving the brassy sounds of the ’30s, ’40 and ’50s with their own versions of standards like “Kick in the Head,” “Naked Fun” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing” and, for good measure, the Naked Gun theme, a sly nod to their home city, given the local roots of directors David and Jerry Zucker.