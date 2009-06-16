Chill on the Hill w/ Copper Box

The Bay View Neighborhood Association continues its popular summer concert series Chill on the Hill tonight at the Humboldt Park Bandshell at 6:30 p.m. with a performance from Oshkosh’s Copper Box, a band that celebrates the Milwaukee area’s Germanic roots by making ample use of the accordion. They squeeze out festive originals and Zydecko-tinged covers of classic-rock songs. One of their most popular numbers, for instance, is a medley called “The Pink Floyd Polka,” which re-imagines the Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb.”