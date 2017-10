From River Rhythms to Summerfest and Jazz in the Park, De La Buena has played just about every major outdoor music festival in Milwaukee this summer except for Bay View’s Chill on the Hill. Tonight, they add that one to their list, too, as they send off the neighborhood’s popular weekly concert series for the season. Expect the horn-laden group’s usual, punchy blend of Latin percussion and samba, Afro-Cuban and jazz rhythms.