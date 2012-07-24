×
Bay View's Tuesday night Chill on the Hill concert series at the Humbodlt Park bandshell continues this evening with a night of go-go music and instrumental surf-rock from co-headliners the Dick Satan Trio and The Exotics. <P>
Tonight @ Humboldt Park, 6 p.m.
