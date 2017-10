After more than a decade of playing together, vocalist Carole Ferrara and guitarist John Plankenhorn have honed a thoughtful blend of blues, jazz and soft pop. Last year their group electri-violet released a self-titled debut album, a mix of AM radio gems and moody originals that featured contributions from players in the local jazz scene, including bassist Doug Ebert, drummer Sam Monroe, saxophonist Aaron Gardner and trumpeter Jamie Breiwick.