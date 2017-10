Bay View continues its popular Chill on the Hill concert series tonight at the Humboldt Park Bandshell with an especially up-tempo headliner: KT Rusch and the Universal Love Band, a worldly, uplifting group that mixes reggae, funk and Nigerian pop flavors, singing of peace and harmony while drawing from a blend of Rastafarianism and Eastern mystic practices. Their sunny sound makes them a logical fit for outdoor concerts like this one.