Chill on the Hill w/ Leroy Airmaster

The origins of Leroy Airmaster date back to the late ’60s, when its members were high-school students eager to decode the blues. Led by innovative harmonica player Steve Cohen, the group grew to become one of the city’s finest blues acts, drawing eclectic crowds throughout the ’70s and ’80s. The band broke up in 1990, but reunited after two decades apart last year for some sporadic gigs, including two that contributed to the band’s new concert album, Live at Turner Hall . The group plays Bay View’s free Chill on the Hill concert series tonight.