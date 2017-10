One of a handful of contemporary Milwaukee bands influenced by the mid-’90s, grrl-power alterna-pop of Throwing Muses and Belly, The Lillies split a bill with Milwaukee’s Coldplay/Mazzy Star-inspired alternative rockers Longacre tonight as part of Bay View’s popular Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park. The concert series comes to an end next week with a performance from De La Buena.