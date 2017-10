There are bands that play their old-time country and bluegrass with a bit of tongue-in- cheek humor, and then there are bands like The Mighty Lumberhorn, whose tongue is so far beyond the cheek that it’s down the street at the corner tap, lapping up some beer. The cheerful Milwaukee band shares its happily soused honky-tonk tonight at the Humboldt Park Bandshell as part of Bay View’s family friendly Chill on the Hill concert series.