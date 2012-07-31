Chill on the Hill w/ I'm Not a Pilot and Magnificent Performing Strings

Unlike most pop-rock quartets, Milwaukee's I'm Not A Pilot eschews guitars entirely, instead filling the space with singer-songwriter Mark Glatzel's piano, as well as cello, courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's Peter Thomas. The results, captured on the group's full-length debut <i>Need Money for Rocket Fuel</i>, evoke the skyscraping, Top 40 piano-pop of The Fray and Coldplay, as well as the more intimate, regal folk-pop of Sufjan Stevens. Tonight the group headlines the free Chill on the Hill concert series with opening act Magnificent Performing Strings.