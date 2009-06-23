Chill on The Hill w/ Pupy Costello And His Big-City Honky Tonk

Madison's most vocal honky-tonk proponents, Pupy Costello and His Big-City Honky Tonk, bring their vintage country sound to the Humboldt Park Band Shell tonight for an evening of golden age-inspired country as part of Bay View’s Chill on the Hill concert series. Channeling the spirits of Merle Haggard and Hank Williams, the band dedicates a good amount of its repertoire to drinking songs. Their two releases, 2008's Drinking Beer Songs , and 2005's Beer Drinking Songs , carry songs titles like “Drinkin' & Gamblin'” and “Relief (It's Just a Swallow Away).”