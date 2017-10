Milwaukee Irish Fest doesn't start until Aug. 18, but tonight Milwaukee's popular Celtic rockers Reilly give Milwaukeeans a taste of what's to come, playing a free 6:30 p.m. show at Humboldt Park as part of Bay View's Chill on the Hill concert series. The quintet throws down bluegrass-inspired, fiddle-laden Irish folk-rock. The Kinsella Academy of Irish Dance perform a 6 p.m. opening set.