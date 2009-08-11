Chill on the Hill w/ Reilly

After the death of founding member Brian Reilly in 2000, and several other shakeups to the band's roster in the subsequent years, Reilly has cemented its lineup and its footing in the Milwaukee scene as one of the area’s most popular Celtic bands. Self described as “foot-stompin' Irish music for the masses,” Reilly performs a variety of originals, covers and traditional Celtic tunes during its energized live shows. Regulars at Irish Fest and pubs around the city, tonight the group headlines Bay View’s popular Chill in the Hill outdoor concert series.