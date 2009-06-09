Chill on the Hill w/ Sharking Hour and Aimless Blades

Released on Madison’s esteemed Boat Records, Rara Avis , the fourth CD from the Milwaukee rock ’n’ roll collective Aimless Blades, features guitar riffs of surging melancholy over solid yet forward rolling rhythms. The lyrics suggest more than they say, opening the window in the listeners’ imagination that began to close with the advent of literal-minded music videos. There are echoes of swampy Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Stooges‚ serrated psychedelia, Bob Dylan’s husky twang, even the stately folk rock of Fairport Convention. Aimless Blades will include selections from their 2008 album when they play the Humboldt Park Bandshell tonight at part of Bay View’s popular Chill on the Hill free concert series, on a bill they’ll split with alternative rockers Sharking Hour.