Chill on the Hill w/ The Squeezettes

The Squeezettes bill themselves as Milwaukee's premier all-female accordion group (even though, contradictorily, they have two male members) and with their energetic, power polka sound and impressive list of conquered venues, who's to say they're not? The five-person ensemble formed in 2006 and has since become as much a staple of Milwaukee's famous festivals as beer drinking and brats, playing at the Firkin Beer Festival, Bastille Days and Festival of Lights Celebration over the years. Tonight the group headlines Bay View's free Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park with openers Sophia's Hearts Chorus.