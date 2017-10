Late last year the Milwaukee alt-pop group Testa Rosa followed up their dreamy 2007 self-titled debut with a sophomore album, II , that's even prettier and catchier, building on the influences of '90s groups like Throwing Muses and The Breeders, as well as '60s girl groups. The new record is streaming on the band's website. Tonight the band plays Bay View's free Chill on the Hill concert series with the Americana act the Joe Crockett Group and openers Luvahl.