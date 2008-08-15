Tonight Milwaukee loses its soft-funk/jazz quintet Chinese Fingertrap, which formed in 2005 and bids farewell with a final show at the Miramar Theatre at 9 p.m. Nathan Kamsler’s smooth-noir sax and vocalist Alyssa Voelker’s Stevie Nicks-style swagger attracted significant local attention in their relatively short run, as well as gigs opening for Les Claypool and Medeski Martin & Wood. Maintaining an improvisational foundation while avoiding some of the repetitive and long-winded pitfalls of other jam bands, Chinese Fingertrap established themselves as a contemporary jazz rarity and will likely prove a hard act to replace.