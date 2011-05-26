Chinese Telephones w/ Tenement and Kurt Baker

Milwaukee's Chinese Telephones churned out snot-nosed but bighearted pop-punk in the style of Screeching Weasel until 2008, when they broke up after releasing Democracy , a compilation that collected the band's assorted vinyl-only output from 2004-2008. Thankfully, the breakup didn't last. Occasional reunion gigs gave way to semi-frequent shows in 2010, and now the band is preparing for a short tour with the Appleton pop-punk group Tenement. The tour coincides with the re-release of Chinese Telephones' out-of-print 2007 debut album.