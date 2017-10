The hard-touring, screamy post-hardcore septet Chiodos stops in Milwaukee tonight for a 7:30 p.m. show at the Rave with established openers MxPx, whose after all these years still prefer a comparatively softer, more agreeable pop-punk sound to the more aggressive screamo that’s in vogue these days. After a short stint on the major label A&M, MxPx returned to indie labelsand more explicitly Christian lyricsfor 2005’s Panic and last year’s Secret Weapon.