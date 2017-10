One of Milwaukee's most popular and prolific comedians, Chris Barnes headlines an 8 p.m. bill at JD's Comedy Café on Brady tonight. Barnes delivers his jokes in a low-key, “a funny thing happened to me,” sort of way, but he can also become a ball of energy and contort his face wildly when the joke demands it. Barnes splits tonight's bill with fellow regional stand-ups Kenn Garr, Mike D (no, not that Mike D) and Matt Hall.