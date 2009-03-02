While Chris Cleave, the author of the Little Bee is a British journalist, his fictional novel about an illegal immigrant in England certainly hits at the current American debate of what should be done with current illegal aliens in the States. The novel is written in first person, switching between the main characters Little Bee, who was arrested while sneaking into the UK via a cargo ship from Nigeria, and Sarah O’Rourke, a British journalist. After Little Bee is released, she meets with her only acquaintance in England, Sarah, as the two meld a long-lasting friendship.