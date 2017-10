Milwaukee singer-songwriter Chris DeMay spent the bulk of the last decade with the Chicago/Milwaukee alt-country outfit West of Rome, which recorded with Wilco visionary Jay Bennett, but since 2007 he’s been going it solo, playing gigs with a rotating backing band, sitting in with his peers and joining the Milwaukee Americana ensemble Juniper Tar. In January, DeMay released Bigger Then Small , a spirited country-rock EP he recorded with luminaries from the local roots music scene.