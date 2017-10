A Texas blues-rock prodigy who’s always seemed comfortable with the Stevie Ray Vaughan comparisons he’s invited since his 1994 breakthrough, Texas Sugar/Strat Magik , Chris Duarte has been particularly prolific recently, recording five albums in as many years. His latest, 2010’s Infinite Energy , recorded with his power trio, is a classic Duarte album, with long, 12-bar blues jams, impressive guitar wizardry and sizzling grooves from his rhythm section.