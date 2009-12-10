A Texas electric blues prodigy who’s always seemed comfortable with the Stevie Ray Vaughan comparisons he’s invited consistently since his 1994 debut, Texas Sugar/Strat Magik , Chris Duarte has been particularly prolific in recently, recording three albums over the past three years. Vantage Point , from 2008, was a vintage Duarte album, with long, 12-bar blues jams and endless guitar wizardry, but this year’s 396 was a departure, a collaborative effort that paired Duarte with the Japanese blues band Bluestone Company, who prefer funkier grooves than those Duarte has traditionally leaned on.