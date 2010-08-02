Oft-pompadoured and proudly not of his era, Chris Isaak is a paradoxical cross between a sexy Roy Orbison and a shy Elvis, a rockabilly oddity with a big, beating heart and movie-star good looks. That he’s an enigma with a scattered acting career (he starred in “The Chris Isaak Show,” one of the weirdest programs nobody ever watched) sometimes overshadows his songwriting prowess, but his reverbed ballad “Wicked Game,” since covered by HIM, R.E.M. and Giant Drag and about a dozen other acts, has become a new American standard. Isaak, who last year released his first album of new material in seven years, Mr. Lucky , returns to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight for an 8 p.m. performance.