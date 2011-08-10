In 1991, a full two years after its appearance on Chris Isaak's landmark 1989 album, Heart Shaped World , the single “Wicked Game” became a Top 10 hit thanks to its appearance in the David Lynch film Wild at Heart . Isaak's out-of-time rockabilly look made him an unlikely pop star, so it wasn't too surprising that he never scored another hit, but he's stayed busy, recording regularly and starring in Showtime's “The Chris Isaak Show,” one of the weirdest programs nobody ever watched. In 2009 he released a satisfying new album, Mr. Lucky , which he'll follow up this fall with a tribute record to Buddy Holly.