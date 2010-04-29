Chris Pureka w/ Peasant

A Massachusetts singer-songwriter who has often performed with Milwaukee folkie Peter Mulvey, Chris Pureka built on the stripped-down Americana of her previous solo releases for her latest album, How I Learned to See in the Dark , which she released this month. Co-produced with Merrill Garbus of the experimental pop project tUnE-yArDs, How I Learned is Pureka’s most sonically ambitious album yet, incorporating lovely strings and moody atmospherics that complement her somber songs about strained relationships and self-destructive instincts.