A Massachusetts singer-songwriter who has often performed with Milwaukee folkie Peter Mulvey, Chris Pureka built on the stripped-down Americana of her previous solo releases for her latest album, 2010's How I Learned to See in the Dark . Co-produced by Merrill Garbus of the experimental pop project Tune-Yards, How I Learned is Pureka's most sonically ambitious album yet, incorporating lovely strings and moody atmospherics that complement her somber songs about strained relationships and self-destructive instincts.