After the Black Crowes went on indefinite hiatus in 2010, forntman Chris Robinson went on tour with a gaggle of old Los Angeles friends, including guitarist Neal Casal (Beachwood Sparks, Ryan Adams & the Cardinals), Crowes keyboardist Adam McDougall, bassist Mark Dutton (Burning Tree, Jizzy Pearl) and Memphis drummer George Sluppick (JJ Grey & Mofro, Ruthie Foster). There was no intent, per se. They didn't record an album. They just went out on the road and started playing. Everything else sprung out of that. Then the first week of Juneafter many months of touring, buoyed only by Robinson's notoriety and word-of-mouththey released their debut album, <i>Big Moon Ritual</i>, a cosmic folk record obviously indefected to the Grateful Dead. Once a side project, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood now looks like Robinson's new primary gig.