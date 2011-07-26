Along with his guitarist brother Rich, Jesus-maned singer-guitarist Chris Robinson has been the face of The Black Crowes since the late-'80s. When that band went on three-year hiatus in 2002, Robinson stayed busy recording a handful of solo albums, and now that the Crowes are again on hiatus, he's formed a new project, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood. The band doesn't depart too much more the Crowes' signature blues-rock (Crowes keyboardist Adam MacDougall is even one of the members), but fresh faces Neal Casal (the guitarist for Ryan Adams' band, The Cardinals) and George Sluppick (a touring drummer for countless bands, including J.J Grey and Mofro) bring a new energy to the sound.