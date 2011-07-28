After falling into a drunken abyss that derailed his promising young career, blues singer Chris Smither reemerged in the late 1970s with a newfound dedication to his craft. His third album, It Ain't Easy , a culmination of his dark times, was released in 1984 and contained deeply philosophical musings sung with pain and conviction. In 1998, he received a long-overdue profile boost when he toured with fellow rockers Dave Alvin, Jack Elliot and Tom Russell on the "Monsters of Folk" tour, and he has continued recording steadily ever since. .