Chris Tomlin w/ Chad James

After going home empty-handed at the 2009 and 2011 ceremonies, this year Chris Tomlin finally won his first Grammy, earning the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album honor for his latest release, <i>And If Our God Is For Us…</i> The recognition, it seems, was long overdue: For about a decade, Tomlin has been one of the Christian music scene's most popular and respected voices, and before taking home his Grammy, he'd already won a whopping 20 Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association. After learning to play guitar from his Willie Nelson-loving father, Tomlin began writing Christian songs as a teenager. It was fitting, then, that later in his career he grew his audience in part by reaching out to teenagers, playing a major role at the youth-oriented Passion Conferences, where he's performed signature songs like “How Great Is Our God,” “Made to Worship” and “Holy Is the Lord.”<P> Tomlin shares this bill with another award-winning Christian songwriter: Chad James, a Milwaukee-area performer who beat out “American Idol” contestant Danny Gokey for a 2009 Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award in the Christian/Gospel artist category. <P>