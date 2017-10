Think of Christine Schutt’s latest novel, All Souls as a less trashy version of “Gossip Girl” with a whole lot more heart. The book follows the silver-spoon lives of a private (and exclusive) all-girls school in New York City. In addition to the girls’ immaterial teenage concerns (boys, grades, popularity) they must also deal with the emotional toll of a friend battling with cancer. Schutt reads from the book tonight at 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Bookshop Mequon location.