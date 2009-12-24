The beloved Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol has seen many film adaptations, but that didn’t dissuade director Robert Zemeckis from making his own using motion-capture animation. Like Tom Hanks in The Polar Express , Jim Carrey assumes multiple acting roles as miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and the three ghosts of Christmas. Reportedly, Carrey also performed most of his own stunts, such as sliding down a virtual roof. Gary Oldman plays three significant parts while Bob Hoskins and Robin Wright Penn tackle two characters apiece.