Getting an early start on December’s all-things-Christmas theater season, this weekend the Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its annual take A Christmas Carol, one of the most lavish and intricately staged productions in the city. As usual, the Rep keeps the production fresh with bold cast changes, and overly familiar as it is, this year the story might ring with particular poignancy, given the country’s newly Dickensian economic position. The Rep does two shows today at the Pabst Theater, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.