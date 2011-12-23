For more than three decades, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens' classic tale <i>A Christmas Carol</i> has been one of Milwaukee's most cherished Christmas traditions. This year's production, which runs through Dec. 24 at the Pabst Theater, sees the return of the Rep's James Pickering as Ebenezer Scrooge, the reformed miser who learns to love Christmas after a long night of supernatural visits from his dead business partner and three ghosts. Joseph Hanreddy directs.